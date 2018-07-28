Fake news a 'democratic crisis', MPs warn

The UK is facing a "democratic crisis" due to "harmful and misleading information" shared on social media, an influential report has found. In a leaked document, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee rounded on companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google, accusing them of acting irresponsibly over the collection and use of their user's data. The report called for new laws to make social media companies more accountable for the content on their sites. In particular, the report highlighted attempts to influence the way people vote in elections, playing on their "fears and prejudices of people", with no sign of this ending. It highlighted everything from Facebook's seeming failure to stop the inciting of hatred against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, to Russian meddling in US and UK elections, to "law-breaking by certain Leave campaign groups in the UK’s EU Referendum in their use of social media".

The report was launched in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal which Facebook was involved in. Credit: PA

Why was the report launched?

The DCMS Committee began investigating following the Cambridge Analytica scandal which involved Facebook and saw the widespread manipulation of personal data. The report also argues that current laws are no longer relevant or fit for purpose in the digital age, and that another report - to be published in the autumn - will follow with suggestions to "build resilience against misinformation and disinformation in to our democratic system. "Our democracy is at risk, and now is the time to act, to protect our shared values and the integrity of our democratic institutions," it says. MPs fear that technology is racing forwards so quickly that legislation cannot keep up, and in that gap there is a lot of room for democratic manipulation

What does it suggest?

The report's main finding is that the big tech companies must be held accountable for what goes on their sites. Currently, social media companies do not have to take responsibility for harmful or illegal content posted on their sites, as they maintain that they are tech companies, meaning they are platforms rather than publishers. The report argues that this is not good enough and a way has to be found to make tech companies responsible for what goes on their sites and for taking down harmful material. It suggests creating a new category of tech company to stop firms falling through the net, meaning they now face the possibility that new laws may make them accountable for the content they share. The Government is expected to publish a white paper later this year on proposals to reform laws to make the internet and social media safer.

Social media companies must be more accountable for what is on their sites, the report argues. Credit: PA

Is this a democratic crisis though?

The "deliberate distortion of facts" intended to "affect political elections" is becoming more and more problematic and increasing numbers of people consume the news through social media, the report states, leaving them more open to the influence of groups with agendas. As a result, the report proposes measure to combat future election interference. It states that all political advertising should be clear that it is an advert and should be visible to everyone. Currently, advertisements on social media can be so specifically targeted to such a small group of people that only those inside that small group can see it, or challenge it, if it is wrong.

Were there any other findings?

The report also found that some tech firms tried to dodge scrutiny throughout the parliamentary probe and key figures were criticised for failing to give evidence or being evasive when they did. It continued that social media companies have profited from posts that lead to high levels of engagement, and that they should be subject to audits of their security mechanisms and algorithms to ensure they are operating responsibly. Concerns were also raised about the numbers of fake accounts on Facebook and Twitter, which could mean advertisers face being defrauded if they are paying for services on the basis users are real. The committee has asked the Competition and Markets Authority to consider conducting an audit on the social media advertising market.

Chair of the committee, Damian Collins, said the UK is facing 'a crisis in our democracy'. Credit: PA

What did the committee say?

Committee Chair, Damian Collins, said the UK is "facing nothing less that a crisis in our democracy - based on the systematic manipulation of data to support the relentless targeting of citizens, without their consent, by campaigns of disinformation and messages of hate".

