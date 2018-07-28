Female skipper Wendy Tuck makes history as first woman to win Clipper Round The World yacht race

A female skipper at the helm of a Clipper Round The World yacht has sailed into the history books after becoming the first woman to win the race. More than 11 months after leaving Liverpool’s Albert Dock, a fleet of 11 Clipper Race vessels returned to the north west city having completed their full circumnavigation. It was Australian sailor and skipper Wendy Tuck who clinched overall victory on board Sanya Serenity Coast, followed closely by female British skipper Nikki Henderson on Visit Seattle.

The Unicef, Liverpool 2018 and Sanya Serenity Coast teams during a ‘sprint finish’. Credit: PA

Co-founder of the Clipper Race and the first person to sail solo and non-stop around the world, Sir Robin Knox Johnston, said it was a “brilliant finish” to the Clipper 2017-2018 race. Asked how momentous the win by a woman is, he said it was "bigger than people think". “It is not just this race, it is not any around-the-world race – it is the first time ever a female has won. “It is bigger than people think. The fact we have first and second with both lady skippers is quite remarkable.”

The Garmin team during a ‘sprint finish’ to conclude the Clipper 2017-2018 Round The World Yacht Race Credit: PA

Asked what message it sends, he said it shows that it is a “level playing field”, adding: “They got no favours because they were ladies. “They had battles with extremely capable male sailors and they beat them. "I think it says to any lady, any girl, you can do it if you want to.” The 70ft Clipper yachts were raced across the planet by 712 amateur sailors – led by professional skippers – in what is the 11th edition of the biennial race. Split into eight legs, the first was from the UK to Punta del Este, Uruguay, which was the longest opening leg in the 21-year history of the race, at more than 6,400 nautical miles. Across the total 40,000 nautical miles, the race also visited other cities around the world, including Seattle, Cape Town, Sanya and Qingdao. The race officially ended on Saturday with a sprint finish up the River Mersey to the Royal Albert Dock, with throngs of spectators lining the waterside to welcome the fleet home.

The Garmin team passes the Royal Princess cruise ship Credit: PA

With 53-year-old skipper Tuck finishing on 143 overall points, 25-year-old skipper Henderson, the daughter of Conservative MP Anne Milton, was hot on her heels with 139 points overall. Henderson, the youngest ever skipper in the Clipper Race, said beforehand that she felt “very privileged” to have been given the opportunity to lead a crew around the world. Of her appointment she added: “I hope to encourage more young people to do things out of the normal, defined career path that society sets out for us.” Based in Portsmouth, her selection meant she stole the youngest skipper title from Alex Thomson, who at the age of 26 led a team to win the Clipper Round The World race in 1998. Thomson finished second in the gruelling solo round-the-world Vendee Globe race in January last year – in what is known as single-handed offshore racing’s ultimate test. As the crews finished the race for the sprint up the River Mersey, which was won by Garmin, Sir Robin said the teams were still battling it out right until the last moment. “All these people, so many of them have just been around the world, and they are still fighting it out at the end – just great to see,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.