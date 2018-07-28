Grassroots Tories ‘warn May against further Brexit concessions to Brussels’

Theresa May has reportedly been warned by the chairman of her local Conservative association not to make any further concessions on her Brexit White Paper. Richard Kellaway said that if the plan agreed at Chequers “were to be diluted it would ultimately not be acceptable”, according to the Sunday Telegraph. He is one of seven chairmen of associations in constituencies held by Cabinet ministers who, the paper claims, either oppose the plan or would withdraw their backing for the Prime Minister if she ceded any more ground. It adds more pressure to the Prime Minister as she starts her summer holiday apparently stuck between a rock and a hard place over the attempt to strike a Brexit deal with the EU.

Mrs May was dealt a blow by Brussels on Thursday as its chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, rejected the customs proposals that form a key plank of her White Paper. She had received a boost on Friday after Austria agreed that Brexit would be among topics for discussion at an informal meeting of EU leaders. Downing Street said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz agreed that Britain’s departure from the EU would be on the agenda for the European Council being hosted by his country – which currently holds the EU presidency – on September 20. It means that the Prime Minister has an extra gathering of leaders of the EU 27 in which to convince them to support her Brexit plan after a week in which ministers have been deployed to various capitals to woo senior politicians. The next meeting is a gathering of EU leaders in Brussels in October by which time it has been hoped a Brexit deal will be hammered out. In Sunday’s paper, Mr Kellaway, the Maidenhead Tory chief and local councillor, said he backed Mrs May and that a Downing Street briefing on the White Paper “went down very well”. He told the paper: “At some stage we’ve got to do a deal, and a deal by definition is a compromise.” But he added: “I think we have reached the stage that if we don’t get a deal around these terms, then we’ll have to break away.”

