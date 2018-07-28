Holidays delayed amid extreme weather

Holidaymakers are experiencing long delays on flights, ferries and Eurotunnel trains amid extreme weather conditions in the UK and thunderstorms across Europe. Passengers travelling to France on cross-Channel rail operator Eurotunnel have been warned they could face waits of up five hours at its Folkestone terminal. Families heading for summer getaways on the Continent by ferry were told to expect long queues on the roads into the Port of Dover with a minimum two-hour wait to get through border checks.

Queues for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone stretched back towards the M20 motorway as cross-Channel rail services were delayed because of the heatwave Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

P&O ferries advised its customers to take plenty of drinks, snacks and entertainment for their wait. Meanwhile, the knock-on effect of thunderstorms across London and eastern England on Friday night was causing delays, with further flight cancellations expected due to thunderstorms in Europe. A Stansted Airport spokesman said long queues shown in pictures posted on social media were caused by passengers who stayed overnight in the airport trying to re-book cancelled flights with airlines. “There are no cancellations but there are delays because of the knock-on effect and some restrictions because of storm activity in Europe,” he said. “All the advice is, if you are due to travel today, check with your airline about your individual flight.”

Gatwick Airport said on Twitter: “Adverse weather across Europe is affecting flights in and outbound from Gatwick Airport, this may result in delays and cancellations. “Please contact your airline for specific flight information before you travel to the airport.” Similarly, Luton Airport tweeted: “Due to thunderstorm activity across Europe this morning, air traffic control restrictions are in place and some flights may be subject to delay or cancellation.”

