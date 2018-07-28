Italian officials send sympathies to those affected by A96 crash

Italian officials in the north-east of Scotland have sent their “deepest sympathy” to those affected by the A96 crash which claimed five lives. The country’s Honorary Consulate in Aberdeen said it is supporting the families of the Italian citizens caught up in the tragedy. Two Italians – a woman and a four-year-old boy – were among the five people killed in the collision between a minibus and a car on the major route in Moray on Thursday night.

The road was closed following the crash Credit: Michal Wachucik/PA

The two were part of a group of Italian tourists on board the white Fiat minibus. Three passengers from the local area in the Nissan X-Trail car, two women aged 69 and 70 and a 63-year-old man, also lost their lives. Five other people, including a three-year-old Italian boy, were taken to hospital for treatment following the collision between Huntly and Keith shortly before midnight that day. Robert Foietta, the Italian Honorary Consul for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, said: “The Honorary Consul of Italy for Aberdeen, extends its deepest sympathy to all those affected by the tragic accident on the A96 on Thursday. “We will be supporting the families of the Italian citizens involved in any way we can and ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad time.” Carlo Perrotta, Italian Consul General for Scotland, told the BBC earlier that some relatives of the tourists involved were to arrive in Scotland on Saturday. Police Scotland is expected to confirm the identities of those who died early next week.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock gave an update on the accident on Friday Credit: Michal Wachucik/PA