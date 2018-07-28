Man seriously injured after suspected kidnapping in Merseyside

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a suspected kidnapping in Merseyside.

Police were called to a house in Woodhurst Close, Huyton, at about 6.30pm on Friday to reports a man had been kidnapped and assaulted.

Officers found a man in his 30s with multiple injuries.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Merseyside Police said six men were arrested in connection with the incident.

Two teenagers aged 17 and 18, men aged 23 and 40 and two aged 28 were detained on suspicion of various offences including kidnap.

Officers remain at the scene as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.