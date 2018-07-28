‘Suspicious item’ at Trump Tower deemed safe – police

A suspicious items found inside Trump Tower has been determined to be harmless, police said.

The New York Police Department’s counterterrorism chief, James Waters, said on Twitter that packages found in the building “have been deemed safe” by the department’s bomb squad.

An officer at President Donald Trump’s high-rise first noticed a suspicious item at about 4.30pm (9.30pm BST) on Friday.

Authorities did not immediately give further details about what was found.