Sixth man in court over ‘acid attack’ on three-year-old boy

A sixth man has appeared in court charged in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

Saied Hussini was remanded in custody following his appearance at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

The 41-year-old from London has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm between July 12 and July 22, following the serious burns to his face and arm suffered by the little boy at a Home Bargains store in Worcester on Saturday, July 21.

The child was taken to hospital following the attack and was discharged the following day.

Five other men, including the child's father, have also been charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm, and all six will appear at Worcester Crown Court on August 28.

The other men are: Adam Cech, 27, and Jan Dudi, 25, both from Handsworth, Birmingham, Norbert Pulko, 22, from Walthamstow, London, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton.

The child's father cannot be named to protect his son's identity.

In court on Saturday, Hussini, wearing a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality during the nine-minute hearing.

There was no application for bail on his behalf.