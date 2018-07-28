Teenager accused of murdering man ‘with a heart of gold’

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man described by his family as “loving, caring and sensitive, with a heart of gold”.

Frank Lennon, 53, was found dead at his home in Hamerton Road, Collyhurst, Manchester, on the afternoon of Sunday July 22.

On Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said Daniels Kurmelov, of Dalton Road, Middleton, has been charged with Mr Lennon’s murder.