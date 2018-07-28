UK Weather Forecast: Unsettled weather for now

This Evening and Tonight: Heavy rain and strong winds pushing northwards across Scotland. Elsewhere, showers will gradually fade, but further heavy rain and strong winds, with coastal gales arriving into southwest England and south Wales overnight. Northern Ireland perhaps drier after earlier rain. Fresher.

Sunday: Rain continuing to affect England and Wales throughout the day and moving across southern and eastern Scotland. Windy, with coastal gales around England and Wales. Brighter in the west later.