California wildfires toll rises as two children found dead

Two young children and their great-grandmother have died in a wildfire that has devastated parts of northern California. Sherry Bledsoe confirmed the deaths of her grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, and her children, James Roberts, five, and Emily Roberts, four, after the fire swept into the city of Redding. A bulldozer operator who died working to contain the fire was identified as an 81-year-old man from a small community east of Sacramento.

Sherry Bledsoe, left, cries next to her sister, Carla, after hearing news that her children died Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

The fatalities brought the death toll to five since the so-called Carr Fire started burning on Monday. It exploded on Thursday, jumped the Sacramento River and then entered Redding city. The bulldozer operator was identified by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department as Don Ray Smith of Pollock Pines. He was overtaken by flames while working and his body was found on Thursday. Authorities previously identified another dead firefighter as Redding Fire Department Inspector Jeremy Stoke, who was killed on Thursday night.

A firefighter monitors flames from the advancing wildfire Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP