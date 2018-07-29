Death toll rises as 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits tourist island near Bali

At least 14 people were killed and another 160 injured after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.

Sunday’s earthquake damaged more than a thousand houses and was felt in a wider area, including in Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 4.4 miles.

East Lombok district was the hardest hit with eight deaths, including a Malaysian national, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The number of casualties could increase as data was still being collected from other locations on the island, he said.