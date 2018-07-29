Dragon’s Den star Gavin Duffy interested in bid for presidency

Businessman Gavin Duffy has announced a potential run for President. The Irish Dragon’s Den entrepreneur is seeking the backing of four local councils before he can enter his name on the ballot paper. He has accepted an invitation to speak at Waterford City and County Council on Tuesday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: “If I get the required four council nominations, I will run the most modern, dynamic, interactive election campaign possible. “If you want to be on the rollercoaster, make history, elect a President that is not just above but is not of politics.” Michael D Higgins will be running against a Sinn Fein candidate to be announced in September, six weeks before Ireland goes to the polls. While Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour have all backed the current president, a number of others have expressed an interest in running for the presidency.

Michael D Higgins has the backing of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour Credit: Niall Carson/PA