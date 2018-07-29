Advertisement

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas wins Tour de France

Geraint Thomas has won his first Tour de France title.

The Welsh rider with Team Sky successfully defended his lead over second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the mostly ceremonial final stage around the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

Thomas rode a yellow bicycle to match his yellow jersey and shared glasses of champagne with his teammates during the casual ride into Paris.

Four-time champion Chris Froome, Thomas's teammate, finished third. Geraint Thomas has officially become the winner of the Tour de France.

Speaking to ITV Sport he said the win is what "stuff of dreams are made of."

On the podium the Welshman thanked his wife and told aspiring athletes watching in Maindy Flyers, his boyhood cycling club in Cardiff, to "just dream big and go for it."

Geraint Thomas steps down from the podium after being crowned Tour de France winner. Credit: PA
The reigning champion in yellow with French Pierre Latour of AG2R La Mondiale wearing the white jersey for the best young rider, French Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors wearing the red polka-dot jersey for best climber and Slovak Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe wearing the green jersey.
Dutch Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb, British Geraint Thomas of Team Sky wearing the yellow jersey of overall leader, with a Welsh flag over his shoulders and British Chris Froome of Team Sky. Credit: PA
Geraint Thomas with wife Sara Elen Thomas after he crosses the finish line. Credit: PA
Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome celebrate. Credit: PA
Celebrating as he crosses the finish line at the 20th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. Credit: PA
Geraint Thomas in an emotional hug with wife, Sara Elen Thomas. Credit: PA
Drinking champagne during the 21st and last stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France Credit: PA
At the start of the 18th stage of the Tour de France. Credit: PA
Geraint Thomas and team mate Chris Froome speeding down Col de Val Louron-Azet pass during the seventeenth stage. Credit: AP
Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas peddling through the 14th stage from from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende, France Credit: PA