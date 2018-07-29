Higgins reveals concerns about gambling in sport

He told RTE at Croke Park at the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Limerick and Cork he was “very concerned”.

President Michael D Higgins has said he is worried about gambling in sport.

“If I had my way, I wouldn’t have advertising or any access to gambling platforms in sport at all. I really worry when I read the cases.”

A presidential election is scheduled in the autumn.

The President recently visited a treatment centre in Co Mayo where he drew attention to the amount of advertising for gambling websites that is broadcast.

“I visited the Hope House in Mayo recently who have been a great assistance to some people who have got over what is, hopefully, a terrible temporary problem.

“I think in a way we should protect our sports…keeping them free from this kind of stuff.”