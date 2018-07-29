Advertisement ITV Report 29 July 2018 at 2:14pm In Pictures: Even a prime minister deserves a holiday Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip visit Desenzano del Garda in Italy (Pier Marco Tacca/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May has jetted off to Italy for a break away from the ongoing Brexit drama. Theresa May and her husband Philip in Desenzano del Garda, Italy Credit: Pier Marco Tacca/PA The couple also visited the resort town, near Lake Garda in northern Italy, last year Credit: Antonio Calanni/PA Here we look at other destinations popular with prime ministers. The Mays enjoyed hiking in the Swiss Alps in 2016 Credit: Marco Bertorello/PA David and Samantha Cameron opted for a staycation in Cornwall in August 2015 Credit: Matt Cardy/PA The Camerons are fans of Cornwall, also visiting the previous year Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA David and Samantha Cameron dine in sunny Ibiza in 2013 Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA A coffee break in Montevarchi near Siena, Italy, in summer 2011 Credit: Lorenzo Galassi/PA Gordon Brown in Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse, Norfolk, in July 2008 Credit: PA Tony Blair and family headed to San Gimignano in Tuscany in 1997, in the early days of his premiership Credit: PA John Major took in a Test match at the Oval in August 1995 Credit: Rebecca Naden/PA Margaret Thatcher and her husband Denis walking on the Trevose golf course in Cornwall, in August 1987 Credit: PA Harold Wilson headed for the Isles of Scilly in 1965 Credit: PA Last updated Sun 29 Jul 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit