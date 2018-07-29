Advertisement

In Pictures: Even a prime minister deserves a holiday

Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip visit Desenzano del Garda in Italy (Pier Marco Tacca/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Prime Minister Theresa May has jetted off to Italy for a break away from the ongoing Brexit drama.

Theresa May and her husband Philip in Desenzano del Garda, Italy Credit: Pier Marco Tacca/PA
The couple also visited the resort town, near Lake Garda in northern Italy, last year Credit: Antonio Calanni/PA

Here we look at other destinations popular with prime ministers.

The Mays enjoyed hiking in the Swiss Alps in 2016 Credit: Marco Bertorello/PA
David and Samantha Cameron opted for a staycation in Cornwall in August 2015 Credit: Matt Cardy/PA
The Camerons are fans of Cornwall, also visiting the previous year Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA
David and Samantha Cameron dine in sunny Ibiza in 2013 Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA
A coffee break in Montevarchi near Siena, Italy, in summer 2011 Credit: Lorenzo Galassi/PA
Gordon Brown in Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse, Norfolk, in July 2008 Credit: PA
Tony Blair and family headed to San Gimignano in Tuscany in 1997, in the early days of his premiership Credit: PA
John Major took in a Test match at the Oval in August 1995 Credit: Rebecca Naden/PA
Margaret Thatcher and her husband Denis walking on the Trevose golf course in Cornwall, in August 1987 Credit: PA
Harold Wilson headed for the Isles of Scilly in 1965 Credit: PA