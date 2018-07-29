Number of women on state boards hits all-time high

The number of women on state boards has hit an all-time high.

They accounted for 41% of appointees and a quarter of all chairs, Equality Minister Charlie Flanagan said.

The percentages have increased by 0.7% since December.

Mr Flanagan said: “More women than ever before are members of state boards.

“The target that at least 40% of all state board positions must be held by women has now been reached.

“One thousand and fifty-one state board positions are now held by women. What is more, 27% of all chairs of state boards are now women.”

He said the figures prove concerted action to prioritise female leadership will achieve strong results.

“The Government is prioritising action to promote women’s leadership across a range of sectors.”