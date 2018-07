Qatar World Cup bid team accused of ‘sabotage plot’ against 2022 rivals

The Qatar 2022 World Cup bid team broke Fifa rules by running a secret campaign to sabotage their rivals for the tournament, The Sunday Times has claimed. The newspaper says it has been passed documents by a whistleblower who worked with the Qatar bid. It says the bid team used a PR agency and former CIA operatives to disseminate fake propaganda about its main competitors, the United States and Australia. This allegedly involved recruiting prominent figures to criticise the bids in their own countries, thus giving the impression they lacked support at home. Fifa rules say that bidders must “refrain from making any written or oral statements of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association which has expressed an interest in hosting and staging the competitions”.

A computer-generated image of the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, in Qatar. Credit: Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy/Handout/PA

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it “rejected” all the claims made by the paper. According to The Sunday Times, the alleged smear campaign included paying a professor 9,000 dollars (£6,900) to write a damning report on the economic cost of a US World Cup, recruiting journalists and bloggers to promote negative stories in the US, Australian and international media, and organising grassroots protests at rugby matches in Australia. The leaked documents also revealed that a group of American PE teachers had been recruited to ask congressmen to oppose a US World Cup on the grounds the money would be better spent on high school sports, the paper claimed. Lord Triesman, former chairman of the Football Association and England bid chairman, urged Fifa to “look at the evidence thoroughly”, and said Qatar should not be allowed to “hold on to the World Cup” if they were shown to have broken Fifa rules.

The Sunday Times ran the story as their front page lead on Sunday 29 July. Credit: The Sunday Times