Safety measures in place to protect mourners at Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess' funeral

Safety measures are in place to protect mourners at the funeral of Novichok murder victim Dawn Sturgess. The mother-of-three will be cremated in Salisbury on Monday, close to where Russian former spy Sergei Skripal's wife and son were laid to rest.

Floral tributes left to Dawn Sturgess, who died after being exposed to nerve agent novichok, in Rollestone Street, Salisbury, Wiltshire. Credit: PA

Reverend Philip Bromiley, who will be leading the service, said the funeral directors have been working with Public Health England (PHE) and the crematorium to put measures in place to make sure everything is as safe as possible. "One of the things that it will entail is there won't be any pallbearers and the coffin will be in situ before we arrive, so obviously there's probably been precautions around that and the coffin itself," he told the Press Association. "I have got every confidence in the powers that be that they know what they're doing." PHE would not comment on the funeral but a spokeswoman repeated the general advice to the public that the risk remains "low". Ms Sturgess died aged 44 on July 8 after she and her partner Charlie Rowley both fell ill after coming into contact with Novichok at the end of June.

The home of Charlie Rowley, victim of the second nerve agent incident in four months. Credit: PA