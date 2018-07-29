Zara Tindall reveals she suffered second miscarriage before having daughter Lena

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has revealed she suffered a second miscarriage before having her daughter Lena last month. In an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine, alongside her brother Peter Phillips, she said the loss happened “really early on”. The 37-year-old equestrian, who won silver at the 2012 London Olympics, has previously disclosed she suffered a miscarriage in December 2016.

Mike and Zara Tindall at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Credit: PA

She told the magazine she had also suffered a second miscarriage, adding: “You need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it’s too raw. “But, as with everything, time’s a great healer.” She married former England rugby player Mike Tindall in 2011 and the couple have another daughter called Mia, aged four.

Zara Tindall with her daughter Mia. Credit: PA