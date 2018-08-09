Action plan set out to cut suicides by 20%

Scotland is to set up a special suicide prevention group as part of efforts to reduce the number of people who take their own life by 20%. The National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group (NSPLG) – which is being backed with £3 million of funding – will be set up by September, to implement measures in the new suicide prevention action plan. The delayed blueprint sets out 10 measures aimed at cutting the number of deaths by suicide – including a commitment for the Scottish Government to fund refreshed mental health and suicide prevention training by May 2019. NHS workers will be required to receive training in mental health issues and suicide prevention as part of the proposals, while ministers are also pledging “timely and effective support” for those affected by suicide. Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey launched the new plan, and also announced that former Police Scotland deputy chief constable Rose Fitzpatrick will chair the NSPLG. the need to work together across sectors and organisations to identify and support people in distress, strengthen communities, and save lives.”

The new document replaces Scotland’s previous suicide prevention strategy, which ran from 2013 to 2016. There were 680 probable suicides registered in Scotland in 2017, down from 728 in the previous year. The latest figures, however, revealed a slight rise in probable suicides among men, up from 517 in 2016 to 522 last year. The Scottish Government wants to see a 20% reduction in suicides by 2022. Ms Haughey, a former mental health nurse, said: “Every life matters and no death by suicide should be regarded as either acceptable or inevitable. “Over the past decade, Scotland has made real progress in reducing deaths by suicide, but we have far more to do. We want a Scotland where suicide is preventable, and where anyone contemplating suicide or who has lost a loved one gets the support they need. “This plan sets out how the Scottish Government and our partners will achieve this and it makes clear that suicide prevention is everyone’s business.

