- ITV Report
Third earthquake hits Lombok as death toll rises above 300 with tens of thousands left homeless
The Indonesian island of Lombok has been shaken by a third earthquake in little more than a week as the official death toll from the most powerful of the quakes topped 300.
The strong aftershock, measured at magnitude 5.9 by the US Geological Survey, caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries.
It was centred in the north-west of the island and did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the Indonesian geological agency said.
Buildings still standing on the island have been weakened after Sunday’s 7.0 quake, as well as a 6.4 quake on July 29 that killed 16.
Steve Willard, a Brit who works for a dive school on neighbouring island Gili Trawangan, has described the sorts of injuries he encountered when helping those affected by the earthquake.
It was a "blessing in disguise" that poor weather prior to the quake had prevented more tourists from making it to the island, in what is high season in the area, he added.
The Indonesian Red Cross said it was focusing its Lombok earthquake relief efforts on an estimated 20,000 people in remote areas in the north of the island where aid still has not reached.
Spokesman Arifin Hadi says the tens of thousands people left homeless by Sunday’s quake need clean water and tarpaulins most of all.
He said the agency has sent 20 water vehicles to five remote areas, including one village of about 1,200 households.
He said: “People are always saying they need water and tarps.”
He said they were also looking for people with untreated injuries.