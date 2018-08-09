Third earthquake hits Lombok as death toll rises above 300 with tens of thousands left homeless

The Indonesian island of Lombok has been shaken by a third earthquake in little more than a week as the official death toll from the most powerful of the quakes topped 300.

The strong aftershock, measured at magnitude 5.9 by the US Geological Survey, caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries.

It was centred in the north-west of the island and did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the Indonesian geological agency said.

Buildings still standing on the island have been weakened after Sunday’s 7.0 quake, as well as a 6.4 quake on July 29 that killed 16.

Steve Willard, a Brit who works for a dive school on neighbouring island Gili Trawangan, has described the sorts of injuries he encountered when helping those affected by the earthquake.