Argentine Senate debates measure to legalise abortion

The Argentine Senate debated all day on Wednesday over a bill that would legalise elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy in the homeland of Pope Francis, setting up a vote that could reverberate around the region.

Argentina’s lower house of Congress already passed the measure, and President Mauricio Macri said he would sign it if approved by the Senate.

The Senate session spilled over into Thursday as the debate stretched past 12 hours. A vote was expected before dawn.

The Senate also could modify the bill and return it to the lower house.

Argentina now allows abortion only in cases of rape or risks to a woman’s health, and activists say 3,000 women have died of illegal abortions since 1983.

Opponents, meanwhile, insist life begins at conception and complain the bill could force doctors to perform the procedure even when they believe it is hazardous.