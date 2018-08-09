Bereaved beg for help as funeral costs spiral

ITV News research shows a growth in the bereaved asking strangers for help. We've found that thousands are now turning to crowdfunding sites for help with funeral costs. As burial and cremation expenses rise, we've found that one site alone has almost 10 new appeals a day. These online appeals show that, just as people's lives are shattered by loss, their finances are also left in shreds. New figures released by leading crowdfunding sites to ITV News show:

GoFundme had a 14% rise in funeral appeals - 1,500 in the last 6 months, that's almost 10 a day.

Gogetfunding had a 51% rise with 410 appeals in the same period

JustGiving had a 72% rise with 1,549 appeals in 6 months

Ben Cornwell, 24 and Jade Pryce, 22, needed help to pay for funeral of his mother, who died unexpectedly

John Coventry from the Gofundme crowdfunding site told ITV News: "Some are tragic cases of young kids, some are for grandparents and everything in between. "It is a really broad range... clearly people are struggling to afford funerals." There are concerns that while many online campaigns are successful, that may change in future as the novelty wears off and funeral compassion fatigue sets in.

Kathy Lamprell's family had to crowdfund £3,500 to pay for funeral of her 38-year-old nephew