BT creating more than 1,000 jobs in bid to provide ‘best support’ to customers

The adviser roles will be created across BT’s consumer division in the UK and Ireland to fulfil its promise to provide the “best and most personal support” for customers.

Building on the 1,100 jobs created across the UK in the last year, BT Consumer said it will no longer use contract roles.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer business, said: “We’re continuing to invest across the UK to give our customers the best connections, service, and experiences.

“These new roles will provide better job security, and will mean our people can focus on putting our customers first and offer the best help and support, whether on the phone or online.”