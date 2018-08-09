Claims made at first meeting of Belfast City Council’s Brexit committee

Political parties have been accused of using Belfast City Council resources for campaigning.

DUP councillor Lee Reynolds made the claim at the first meeting of the council’s Brexit committee on Thursday.

The committee has been set up to look at what implications the UK leaving the European Union on March 29 2019 will have for Belfast.

Committee chair Seanna Walsh (Sinn Fein) opened the inaugural meeting by telling members that its terms of reference include reflecting on areas of impact Brexit may have on Belfast, including economic and funding.

The first order of business was a motion of support for the so-called backstop option.

The EU has proposed a backstop which would mean Northern Ireland remaining with the EU customs union, large parts of the single market and the EU VAT system.

However the UK suggests a backstop would see the UK as a whole remaining aligned with the EU customs union for a limited time after 2020.

The motion at the council committee was proposed by Sinn Fein councillor Arder Carson, who described the backstop as an “insurance policy”.