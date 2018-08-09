Couple offer up chance to win luxury six-bedroom mansion in raffle

A aerial view of Dancers Hill House near Barnet, north London - worth £5.25 million. Credit: PA

A couple have decided to raffle off their luxury six-bedroom mansion worth more than £5.25 million after failing to sell it in nine months. Dancers Hill House is a Georgian grade II listed property which is spread across more than 7,500 square foot of land on the edge of north London. It features six bedrooms and bathrooms, two lounges, a cinema room, a gym, a wine room, plus four acres of grounds, including a one and a half acre lake stocked with more than 2,000 fish. Current owners Nigel and Melanie Walsh said a difficult property market, Brexit and Stamp Duty were hurdles to achieving a sale, so after nine months decided to adopt a creative approach.

The cinema room in Dancers Hill House near Barnet, north London, which is being raffled off Credit: PA

Raffling off the property at £13.50 a ticket after being inspired by similar competitions, Melanie, 65, said it is a "grand old house in lovely surroundings." The house is famous in its own right as Melanie said the property has appeared on television notably in children’s show ChuckleVision, and in the 1999 adaptation of Great Expectations. Prior to this in its former lifetime, it has also been used as a school and by the Army as Camp 33 to house Italian prisoners of war in the grounds.

Dancers Hill House near Barnet, north London, boasts six bedrooms, a cinema room, a wine cellar and a lake in the grounds Credit: PA

Melanie added: "It is time to move on, and it will be heart wrenching because this is a part of me… it has been a joy. "There is just the two of us now – 7,500 square feet for two people – I mean it is funny, but it is crazy, we just don’t fill it anymore," she added. The mother-of-three said when they bought the house in November 1992, it was in the “most derelict state” and required a lot of work before they moved in in July 1993. The couple, who have been married for 42 years, have also held birthdays, family gatherings and even their son’s wedding at their property. Asked who she would like to win the competition, Ms Walsh said: “Someone who will love it as much as we have.

Kitchen area in Dancers Hill House, in north London near Barnet. Credit: PA