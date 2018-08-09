Dermatologists warn about gel nail ‘allergy epidemic’

The trend for gel and acrylic nail polishes is causing an “allergy epidemic” in the UK and Ireland, dermatologists have warned. The British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) said an audit of 13 dermatology units last year found that 2.4% of people tested had an allergy to at least one type of (meth)acrylate chemicals, the key ingredients in acrylic nails, gel nails and gel polish nails. It said these chemicals were “causing a contact allergy epidemic in the UK and Ireland”.

A separate survey of 742 people attending dermatology clinics found that almost one in five respondents (19%) had experienced adverse effects from acrylic nails applied in salons, while 16% suffered from a reaction to a salon gel polish treatment. Gel and gel polish nail manicures use polishes that are hardened under UV light and are popular for their long-lasting results. Gel nails are physically buffed off and gel polish nails need to be removed by soaking in acetone. Acrylic nail paste is applied and left to harden by exposure to air, and is also removed by soaking in acetone. The BAD said sensitisation happened when the uncured chemicals came into contact with skin, and was most likely to occur when people applied a product themselves or if nail technicians were insufficiently trained. Allergic reactions may involve the nails loosening, or a severe red and itchy rash, not just on the fingertips but potentially anywhere on the body that has come into contact with the nails, and on very rare occasions breathing problems could also occur.

