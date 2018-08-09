Edinburgh book festival undermined by visa issues: Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said difficulties obtaining visas for overseas artists has “undermined” the prestigious Edinburgh International Book Festival, and she demanded: “The UK Government needs to get it sorted.”

The Scottish First Minister – a keen reader who is also taking part in the literary event – hit out after book festival director Nick Barley said some of the writers had been “humiliated” by the measures they had to go through to get permission to enter the country.

He also warned the UK’s reputation as a global arts venue could be seriously damaged if problems in obtaining visas worsen after Brexit.

Mr Barley said one author had had to supply his marriage certificate, his daughter’s birth certificate and bank statements, before then being sent for biometric testing, in order to get his visa

The festival director told BBC Radio Scotland the author concerned “was so humiliated by that he decided he didn’t want to go through with the process of coming to Edinburgh to talk”.

He added: “I persuaded him to stick with it and thankfully we got the visa, but this is just one example of the kind of crazy things people are being made to do in the name of coming to talk about their books.”

Speakers at the book festival this year include Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, who was the first woman to run for the White House, as well as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and former prime minister Gordon Brown.

The literary celebration is due to get under way on Saturday, but Mr Barley said they are still to get visas for four people scheduled to take part.