Ex-RAF radio operator recalls operation which shortened Second World War

The decorated veteran said: “They found out in the end about 120 U-boats all around the world – it reduced the war by two years.”

He also worked on a seized German U-boat coding box as part of a special high-security project which spent six months translating its contents.

Robert Calvert, 93, from Newcastle in Co Down, read Morse code military communications which played a vital part during the conflict.

A former RAF radio operator whose team helped shorten the Second World War by two years has marked the air force’s centenary.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Calvert is a talkative nonagenarian about to celebrate his 94th birthday later this month.

After D-day he was based in Belgium, Holland and Germany. Following the war he served in Egypt, North Africa, Germany and Cyprus.

He was guest of honour as the RAF prepares to commemorate its own special 100th birthday at an airshow in the seaside resort town of Newcastle in Northern Ireland this weekend.

Full-size replica RAF aircraft will be on show from Friday at the foot of the Mourne Mountains.

Northern Ireland became a vital base in World War Two, with 25 airfields from the Ards Peninsula to Lough Erne primarily focused on winning the Battle of the Atlantic.

Aircraft based in Northern Ireland successfully sank many U-boats and assisted in the scuttling of the most famous German battleship of the war, the Bismarck.

Mr Calvert recalled his important wartime role.

“I was security-cleared, and I was very proud of it, to go on a little coding machine that was found in a U-boat that the Americans had sunk off the coast of America.”

The Americans took the crew of the enemy submarine to shore and one who spoke German overheard a member of the captured group disclose: “We did not take that top secret stuff with us.”

That prompted a six-month effort processing the information and the discovery of large numbers of the enemy craft, Mr Calvert recalled.

Analysis of German military signals during the war meant Allied convoys could be directed away from the U-boats and helped win the Battle of the Atlantic.

The ex-serviceman, who proudly displays his medals on his wall at home, said: “The RAF was my life. When it is a very interesting job you like it.

“I loved the Morse code. It is always in your head, always ticking along, it does not do you any harm.”

The RAF100 Aircraft Tour also includes interactive Stem-related activities allowing visitors to experience the science behind the world’s first air force to reach its centenary.

Paul Sanger-Davies, group captain of the RAF100, said: “We recruit people from across the UK and we have a very special link with the people of Northern Ireland because we are focused on technical careers and keeping a very advanced air force operational.”