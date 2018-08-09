1,600 evacuated as southern France hit by flash flooding

Around 1,600 people, including many holidaymakers at campsites, have been rescued in southern France after torrential rain caused flash flooding and transformed rivers and streams into raging torrents.

Hardest hit was the Gard region, where 750 people were evacuated, largely from campsites.

Some 119 people alone - many of them German schoolchildren - were evacuated from the Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas campsite.

More than 400 firefighters and gendarmes were backed up by helicopters in the rescue operations.

A 70-year-old German man was said to be missing after reportedly being swept away inside his van at one campsite.

Search teams, including divers, were dispatched in a bid to find him.

Four German children have been taken to hospital for hypothermia, while a further six people were hospitalised with minor injuries.

Footage posted on social media showed dramatic scenes of flooding.