Girl dies in rock fall on beach

A nine-year-old girl has died in a rock fall at a beach in North Yorkshire. Emergency services were called to Seaton Garth in Staithes after reports that a girl had suffered serious head injuries. North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, the girl died at the scene from her injuries. “Her family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Police, fire, ambulance, air ambulance and Coastguard officers all attended the incident at around 4.45pm on Wednesday. People in the quiet village said they were shocked by what happened as the beach remained cordoned off on Thursday morning. One man said: “We were just round there with our two yesterday, knocking on the cliffs for fossils. “It doesn’t bear thinking about. What an absolute tragedy.”

Police tape near the beach at Seaton Garth in Staithes after a nine-year-old girl was killed by falling rocks Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Others talked about the huge emergency services response, including an air ambulance landing in the middle of the harbour beach. A woman, who has had a house in the village for more than 30 years, said the beach was “teeming with people” on Wednesday afternoon. “I was on there with my grandchildren and we left just before this happened,” she said. “It is absolutely terrible what’s happened. Fortunately, we had walked the other way.” The woman, who did not wish to be named, said local people knew not to go too close to the cliffs as minor collapses were common. But she added: “How do you tell everyone who comes? It’s just not possible.”

A sign near the beach at Seaton Garth in Staithes, North Yorkshire, where a nine-year-old girl died in a rock fall Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

She said local people believe the recent weather had made the cliffs more unstable, especially with a long dry spell followed by heavy rain. One cottage in the village has recently showed dramatic movement, with the home-owner having to leave through a window after hearing a loud crack. The woman said the emergency services arrived very quickly, especially given the difficult access to the harbour down one narrow, cobbled street. “They did a terrific job, all of them,” she said.

The beach at Seaton Garth in Staithes, North Yorkshire, where a nine-year-old girl was killed in a rock fall Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

The closed beach was empty on Thursday and nobody was around the area of the rock fall, which local people said was just on the eastern side of the harbour wall. Another man, who did not want to be named, said: “I’ve never seen so many emergency services. And the speed they came down that cobbled hill. So sad, though.” Someone had a left a single sunflower by the cordoned-off steps down to the harbour beach – the closest accessible spot to where the accident is thought to have happened. It is not the first rock fall tragedy to happen along the British coastline. In June 2015, Georgina Le Fjord died after she was hit on the head by a rock falling from a cliff on a beach at Llantwit Major, between Swansea and Cardiff on the Glamorgan coast. The 23-year-old, known to friends as Georgie Ford and originally from Salisbury, had been having a picnic with a friend and was said to be sitting about five metres away from the cliff when a rock hit her.

A rock fall tragedy occurred on Llantwit Major beach in the Vale of Glamorgan in 2015 Credit: Benjamin Wright/PA