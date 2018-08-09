Could you sink this shot at 70mph? Harlem Globetrotters star makes unbelievable trick shot from an airplane

Some things need to be seen to be believed – this is one of them.

The Harlem Globetrotters are known for their on-court trickery with a basketball but this shot from Bull Bullard is the first by a Globetrotter from an airplane.

Bullard leaned out of a doorless plane flying at 70mph and dropped the basketball and - unbelievably – scored.

The stunt is part of their preparation for a new US tour, which kicks off on November 1.