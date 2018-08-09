Harry Kane hits back after criticism over hypnobirthing tweet

“So proud of ‪@KateGoodlandx‬ for having the most amazing water birth with no pain relief at all #my girls #hypnobirthing,” he added.

The football star sent a tweet welcoming the “beautiful addition to the family”, Vivienne Jane Kane on Wednesday.

England captain Harry Kane has hit back at detractors after he came under fire for publicly praising his fiancée for having no pain relief during the birth of their second daughter.

But it led many to criticise the Tottenham striker, with broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer describing his comments as “absurd”.

The backlash prompted Kane to send a follow up tweet on Thursday.

“Let’s get one thing straight, any women can give birth however they would like,” he said.

“I’m very proud of my fiancee for doing it the way she wanted and we both learnt a lot from hypnobirthing.”

Hartley-Brewer had said: “I’m delighted for @HKane & his family but why on earth should anyone be ‘proud’ of not having pain relief while giving birth?

“Utterly absurd! There’s a reason why women get pain relief during labour: because it bloody hurts.”

Others also weighed in, with Sarah David tweeting: “Find it depressing that ‪@HKane‬ highlights lack of pain relief for his wife.

“All sorts of messaging in that. One to acknowledge personally not publicly surely? Safe/healthy Mum and baby surely more important.”

But many also stuck up for Kane’s comments, with Kendall Dootson saying: “Well done, I needed pain relief but I am not threatened by someone who didn’t.

“I am happy for you, no insult was intended or taken. Why can’t people see a good news story and be happy for it?”