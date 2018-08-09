Home crowds perfect hosts for Glasgow 2018, says Sturgeon

The First Minister has hailed Glasgow 2018 home crowds as the “perfect hosts”.

People from across the city have joined visitors from the rest of Scotland and beyond to watch the inaugural European Championships over the last eight days.

Nicola Sturgeon and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken have thanked the tens of thousands of spectators who have taken in events.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Our supporters have yet again shown themselves to be perfect hosts and I want to thank them for the warm welcome athletes and teams from throughout Europe have received.