Homeless mother and six children forced to sleep in Dublin Garda station

A young mother and her six children, including a baby, were forced to sleep in a Dublin Garda station on Wednesday night due to lack of emergency accommodation. The children aged from one to 11 years old were forced to sleep on plastic seating in Tallaght station as all emergency lines for homeless shelters and local hotels reported they were full. The mother told RTE today: “You can’t understand what it’s like until it happens to you.” A Garda spokesman confirmed that the young family presented as homeless with nowhere to go. He said: “I can confirm a young mother and her six children, aged from 11 years to one year, presented at Tallaght Garda Station during the night as they had nowhere to go.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Members of An Garda Síochána tried all the emergency lines in relation to homeless shelters and no accommodation was located. A number of local hotels were also phoned. “The family were cared for during the night by the members working and received a hot breakfast this morning in Tallaght. “The family have now left the Garda station and are on the way to South Dublin Co-Council, Housing Department.” It is understood that a total of seven homeless families were referred to Garda stations on Wednesday night due to a lack of emergency accommodation. Homeless service providers are obliged to refer families with children to Garda stations for child protection reasons in cases where emergency accommodation cannot be sourced. Dublin Region Homeless Executive spokesman said: “On the night of the 8th August 2018 an unprecedented number of families presented out of hours seeking emergency accommodation. “We were notified by the Family Homeless Action Team that they were actively engaged with 10 families, who were unable to source their own accommodation. “Our Central Placement Team were able to source emergency accommodation for five of the families, one family refused the offer of accommodation, two of the families were linked back in with their region (outside of Dublin) and two did not seek further assistance.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.