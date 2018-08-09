Israel pounds Gaza Strip with airstrikes amid ceasefire talks

Israeli warplanes struck dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip and three people were reported killed there, while Palestinian militants from the territory fired scores of rockets into Israel in a fierce burst of violence. The flare-up comes as Egypt is trying to broker a long-term ceasefire between the two sides. At least three Palestinians died, a pregnant woman, her one-year-old daughter and a Hamas militant, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. On the Israeli side, at least seven people were wounded.

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes Credit: Khalil Hamra/AP

It was not clear if the escalation, the latest in a series of intense exchanges of fire in recent months, would derail the indirect negotiations between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers. Air raid sirens signaling incoming rocket fire continued in southern Israel on Thursday morning, raising the likelihood of further Israeli reprisals. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007. Despite the animosity, the bitter enemies appear to be working through Egyptian mediators to avoid another war.

An injured person is taken to an ambulance after a missile from the Gaza Strip hit in the town of Sderot, Israel Credit: Yehuda Peretz/AP

Hamas is demanding the lifting of an Israeli-Egyptian border blockade that has devastated Gaza’s economy, while Israel wants an end to rocket fire, as well as recent border protests and launches of incendiary balloons, and the return of the remains of two dead soldiers and two live Israelis believed to be held by Hamas. But the continued outbursts of fire have jeopardised those ceasefire efforts. On Tuesday, the Israeli military struck a Hamas military post in Gaza after it said militants fired on Israeli troops on the border. Hamas said two of its fighters were killed after taking part in a gunfire parade inside a militant camp. The incident occurred while a group of senior Hamas leaders from abroad were visiting Gaza to discuss the ceases-fire efforts with local leaders. A top Hamas official said the group waited for the delegation to leave Gaza before responding with rocket fire late on Wednesday. The Israeli military said over 150 rockets and mortars were fired at Israel, and Israel carried out over 140 airstrikes targeting Hamas militant positions. Gaza’s Health Ministry identified those killed in the airstrikes from Wednesday to Thursday as Hamas fighter Ali Ghandour, 23-year-old Enas Khamash and her daughter Bayan.

Israeli security stands at the site of a missile strike from the Gaza Strip Credit: Yehuda Peretz/AP

The ministry said the militant and the civilians were killed in separate incidents. Israeli army spokesman Lieutenan Colonel Jonathan Conricus insisted Israel only targeted Hamas military targets in Gaza. In southern Israel, two Thai labourers were among the seven wounded by rocket fire, and rockets damaged buildings in the cities of Sderot and Ashkelon. The military said it intercepted some 25 rockets, while most of the others landed in open areas. Israel said it launched airstrikes targeting rocket launchers, weapons stockpiles, tunnels and other Hamas infrastructure. Israeli Cabinet minister for construction and housing, Yoav Galant, said that “whatever is needed to be done to defend our civilians and soldiers, will be done, no matter what would be the price in Gaza”. Lt Col Conricus would not comment on Israeli media reports of troops preparing for a possible ground operation, but said Israel “had ground troops that are ready to deploy”. “We are reinforcing the southern command and Gaza division,” he added. On Wednesday, the Israeli military shelled the Palestinian territory after civilians working on the Gaza border fence came under fire. Hamas militants responded with a cross-border fusillade that sent Israelis scrambling for air raid shelters.

Palestinian relatives of 23 year-old Hamas fighter, Ahmad Morjan, mourn at the family home on the Gaza Strip Credit: Khalil Hamra/AP