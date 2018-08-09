Man arrested after being found with 'untethered' pig in Norwich city centre

Norfolk Police said officers were called at 10.10am on Wednesday to “reports of a man shouting and using aggressive language towards members of the public” on Prince of Wales Road.

Sergeant Mark Shepherd posted a photograph of the pig on Twitter after it was caught, adding that he was “lost for words”.

A man has been charged with taking an untethered pig into Norwich city centre.

The busy street is home to many nightclubs and kebab and pizza takeaways.

“On arrival, one of the officers was bitten by a dog which was with the man,” a force spokesman said.

“A pig was also running around with the man and the dog.”

A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been charged with an offence under section 155 of the Highways Act for having an animal loose on a public highway, police said.

He has also been charged with a public order offence and allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place.

The man was taken into custody and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court later.