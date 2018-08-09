Married couple who died in suspected murder-suicide are named by police

Her husband, 32-year-old Thomas Kemp, apparently fell from the flat and a post-mortem examination concluded he also died of multiple stab wounds.

The stabbed body of Katherine Kemp, 31, was found inside a flat in Siloam Place and her death is being treated as murder, Suffolk Police said.

A married couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Ipswich have been named by police.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Officers had been called by the ambulance service to reports that a man had suffered serious injuries after apparently falling from a flat.

They then went inside the flat he fell from and found the body of Mrs Kemp.

Officers were called to the scene just after 8.50am on Monday are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The couple had lived together at the flat.

Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area between 7am and 9am on Monday to call south CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 44421/18.

Suffolk Police have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following previous police contact at the address.