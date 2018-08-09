Melania Trump’s Slovenian parents given US citizenship

Melania Trump’s parents have been sworn in as US citizens.

The Slovenian couple visited a US federal building for an hour-long meeting on Wednesday in New York which houses offices for federal immigration officials to help process citizenship applications.

A lawyer for Viktor and Amalija Knavs said the couple took the citizenship oath on Thursday in New York City. He confirmed the First Lady had sponsored their green cards.

The decision is likely to cause outcry following Trumps comments to end family-based immigration which he referred to as "chain migration".

Trump's in-laws had been living in the US as permanent residents.