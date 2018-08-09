More fires last year than for most of the last decade in England, says union

Firefighters’ leaders have accused the Government of putting the public at risk after new figures showed a rise in incidents. The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said that despite the increase, the Government continued to “starve” fire authorities of central funding. Official figures showed there were 564,827 incidents in England in the past year, over 4,000 more than the previous 12 months. Firefighters attended more than 167,000 fires, the most since 2011-12, said the FBU, adding that the long period of improvements in public safety has plateaued, with cuts the “most likely explanation.”

The union said that since 2010, one-in-five firefighter jobs have been cut, including around 10,000 in England. Dave Green, FBU national officer said: “These dreadful new figures confirm firefighters’ worst fears. Austerity cuts are now damaging public safety. For years, politicians have slashed our service and excused their actions because long term improvements were still being made. “Now their figures show the public is at greater risk. The Grenfell Tower fire should have been a wake-up call. The Westminster government should have reacted by investing in the fire and rescue service, but instead they just keep on cutting. “Firefighters have lost complete confidence in this Tory government. They are putting the public at risk, while wrecking a well-respected, professional public service.”

