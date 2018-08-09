Mother and children forced to sleep at Garda station

A young mum who slept in a Garda station in Dublin with six of her children has said she is heartbroken. Margaret Cash, 28, was forced to sleep in Tallaght Garda Station due to lack of emergency homeless accommodation on Wednesday night. “I was heartbroken that I couldn’t do more for them as a mother, I was ashamed to see my kids splattered round a station floor like that,” she said.

Margaret Cash with six of her seven children Credit: Aoife Moore/PA

Ms Cash and her seven children – Johnny, 11, Tommy, 10, Rebecca, nine, Miley, seven, Jim, four, Rocky, two, and Andy, one – have been in emergency accommodation for over a year after her landlord went bankrupt and their house was repossessed. She has been in different one-night emergency family accommodations ever since. This is Ms Cash’s third time being sent to a Garda station with nowhere to go. She circulated pictures of her children sleeping there on social media after she said she could not take any more.

One of the children sleeps in a Dublin Garda station Credit: Handout image

Ms Cash says the year has taken its toll on the children and her own mental health. “The kids know they’re homeless, they kept saying: ‘Mammy what are we going to do?’ I had to tell them the Garda station, because it was either that or sleep under some cardboard outside. “The little ones were scared, and worried about who was going to come in, and we didn’t have any blankets until midnight. “The kids slept for a couple of hours, but were awake again at 6am. “It’s so stressful to not know where you’re going to put your kids to bed at night. “You’ll never know what it’s like until it happens to you, anyone can be homeless, it can happen so quickly.” The Government and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy have come under intense pressure since the photos were published and housing waiting lists continue to rise.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ms Cash says she feels abandoned by the Government. “I hope and pray Eoghan Murphy’s family never have to go through this. “The Government don’t care, their families are safe and warm, why would they care about us? “I feel like before now no one wanted to know, we’re swept under the carpet. “It’s hard to think you have to put it on social media for people to wake up. “I’m not the only person like this, other children slept in Garda stations last night too, that’s the truth, there’s hundreds of families like mine. “In emergency accommodation, I’d see lots of families with kids, we’d walk out in the morning and spend all day waiting until we can go to the next place. “I phone hotels and hostels every day, but with family our size where can we get a hotel that will take in nine of us? “I eat out breakfast, lunch and dinner, and wash my clothes in a wash house. “We’re expected to walk the streets all day, or go to playgrounds, my kids are sick of playgrounds.”

A baby at the Garda station Credit: Handout image