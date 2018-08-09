NYC moves to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles

New York City has moved to regulate the explosive growth of Uber and other app-based ride services with a temporary cap on new licences for ride-hailing services. The City Council approved a package of bills that included a one-year moratorium on new licences for for-hire vehicles while the city studies the rapidly changing industry. The legislation also will allow the city to set a minimum wage for app-based drivers. Backers of the proposals said both the traditional yellow cab industry and drivers for app-based services are suffering as Uber cars flood the city’s streets. They said the growth of ride-hailing apps has also worsened traffic congestion.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“More than 65,000 working families will be getting a desperately needed raise because of today’s vote,” said Jim Conigliaro J, the founder of the Independent Drivers Guild, which represents drivers for Uber and other services. Bhairavi Desai, the executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said the councils’ vote set a precedent for the world as companies like Uber and Lyft use technological innovation “to return us to a time of sweated labour, destroying lives and livelihoods across the planet”. But Uber spokeswoman Alix Anfang said the pause on new vehicle licences “will threaten one of the few reliable transportation options while doing nothing to fix the subways or ease congestion”. She said Uber will do whatever it takes to keep up with growing demand for its service and will work with city and state officials to pass “real solutions” like congestion pricing for cars in Manhattan. New York City is the largest American market for Uber and is now the first US city to attempt to regulate the growth of app-based rides.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.