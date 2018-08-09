Police seize £560,000 of drugs in Lossiemouth raid

Chief Inspector Maggie Miller, Police Scotland’s area commander, said some people may be alarmed by the large quantity of drugs recovered, and community officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in a bid to reassure the public.

Two local women aged 20 and 28 and a 20-year-old man from the Elgin area have been charged with drugs offences.

Officers discovered the drugs when they raided a property in the Cromarty Place area of Lossiemouth, Moray, on Wednesday.

Police have recovered heroin, cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £560,000.

She said: “We are committed to tackling the misuse of drugs within Moray and we rely on information from the public to help us disrupt the supply of illegal drugs into our local communities.

“Information provided by the public helps us build a picture which enables us to undertake local operations such as this to intercept drugs before they are distributed more widely.

“I’d like to thank the public within Lossiemouth for their patience and understanding whilst we carried out this operation.

“Some residents may be alarmed that this quantity of drugs has been recovered in their community and so local officers from the Lossiemouth community policing team will be carrying out high-visibility patrols and anyone with concerns is encouraged to discuss this with officers.

“If anyone has any concerns about drugs misuse in their street or community, or they’ve begun to notice unusual comings and goings, I would urge them to contact us so that we are aware and can take action.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”