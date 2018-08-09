Saturday Night Takeaway axed for 2019 as Ant McPartlin takes year's break from TV and pulls out of I'm A Celebrity 2018

Ant McPartlin is to take a break from television for at least a year, and will miss the next series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! while the next series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway has been axed.

In a statement, the 42-year-old said he would not return to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - which is expected to return to ITV in November or December - until at least 2019, and he has agreed to postpone next year’s Saturday Night Takeaway until 2020.

In April, the TV presenter was fined £86,000 after admitting driving while more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

He has been undergoing rehab since March.

McPartlin said that his "recovery is going very well and for that to continue, having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.”