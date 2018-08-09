Scottish independence a safe and sensible choice, says ex-Tory councillor

A former Tory councillor has condemned Conservative Party policies as she revealed she now supports Scottish independence. Ashley Graczyk said the “increasingly safe and sensible choice” is for Scotland to leave the UK but remain in the “heart of Europe”. Ms Graczyk, who is profoundly deaf, also hit out at the “selfish” Conservative Government – which she said “looks for any excuse to not support disabled or vulnerable people and favours the rich”.

In an online post, the Edinburgh councillor said: “I have been brought up with the UK as my country and all my life I had seen the whole of the UK as my homeland. I don’t want to see new borders as I’m about finding new and practical ways to break down barriers and unite people. “But I came to the realisation that to preserve and protect the values we have in Scotland, we cannot have policies imposed on us from Westminster that jar with the kind of Scotland we are trying to build. So simply, we need independence. “Scotland’s traditional liberal values of freedom, tolerance, equality and individual rights need to be protected. “The increasingly safe and sensible choice seems to be for Scotland to stay at the heart of Europe, independent and in control of our own destiny. It is time to embrace Yes with full confidence in our future.” Ms Graczyk, who was elected to represent the Sighthill/Gorgie area of the capital in 2017, announced last week she had left the Conservative Party. She voted against independence in the 2014 Scottish referendum, but has now set out the reasons behind her “journey from No to Yes”. SNP leader and Scottish First Minister said the post is “well worth a read”. She tweeted: “@ashleyannotate was elected in 2017 as a @ScotTories councillor. However, her experiences as a councillor – especially seeing the impact of welfare cuts on her constituents – led her to leave the Tories and support independence.”

