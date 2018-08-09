Sir Philip Green’s Topshop severs ties with Chinese partner

Sir Philip Green’s Topshop has terminated an agreement with its franchise partner in China, frustrating the tycoon’s plans to break into the Asian powerhouse.

Arcadia, the parent company of Topman and Topshop, got into bed with Shangpin in 2014 in a deal that made clothing available on its Chinese website.

But a spokesman for the billionaire said on Thursday: “British fashion brands, Topshop Topman, and Chinese franchise partner, Shangpin, have reached a mutual agreement to an early termination.

“Topshop Topman and Shangpin have enjoyed a successful working relationship since September 2014.

“Customers can still shop Topshop and Topman products via Shangpin and Tmall.com until 30 November 2018, and will continue to be serviced via Topshop.com and Topman.com”