So who has stepped in to buy Poundworld from administrators?

Poundworld UK has been purchased by Dublin retailing family, the Hendersons, who opened Ireland’s original Poundworld store in 1984.

David Henderson confirmed their offer had been accepted by administrators Deloitte on Thursday to purchase the best and remaining stores for an undisclosed sum.

Poundworld UK, which was bought by US TPG Capital in 2015 for £150 million, collapsed into administration in June, closing over 250 stores, resulting in the loss of 4,000 jobs.

Ray Henderson sold his original Poundworld, then changed to Euroworld in 2007.