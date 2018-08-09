Soldier’s family ‘disappointed’ at report into training exercise death

The family of a soldier who died during an Army training exercise have said a report into his death raises unanswered questions. Lance Corporal Joe Spencer, of 3rd Battalion The Rifles, died at RAF Tain in the Scottish Highlands on November 1 2016. A report by the Defence Safety Authority said there had been a “series of errors, shortfalls and poor judgement” at the training exercise and described his death as an “avoidable accident”.

Police near RAF Tain Credit: Ben Philip/PA

But the family of the 24-year-old, from Hampshire, have been left “disappointed” by the report, which they said “raises numerous unanswered questions due to the abundance of unsubstantiated speculations and assumptions and factual inaccuracies and inconsistencies”. In a statement, they said they had been “extremely upset” that the report had been published despite their questions when they were shown the conclusions last month – to which they said they had not received a response. They said: “It is clear to us the individuals responsible for delivering the sniper training course did not do so in accordance with the mandated course syllabus and requisite rules and regulations. “We strongly believe Joe would still be with us today if they had.” The soldier’s partner Cherycce Connelly said: “The report details far more failings than we could ever have anticipated and to say I am both angry and disappointed with its findings would be an understatement.”

Lance Corporal Joe Spencer with Cherycce Connelly Credit: Family handout/PA