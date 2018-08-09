Three boys and coach rescued from cave get Thai citizenship

Three young football players and their coach, who were rescued with other teammates after almost three weeks in a flooded cave, have been granted Thai citizenship. All four had been stateless, and their lack of citizenship deprived them of some basic benefits and rights, including the ability to travel outside of Chiang Rai, the northern province where they live. The area is home to ethnic minorities with roots in neighbouring Burma. In all, 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach were trapped by the flooding until their dramatic rescue by Thai navy SEALs and other experienced divers that concluded July 10.

Members of the Wild Boars team also completed time as novice Buddhist monks Credit: Sakchai Lalit/AP

Nopparat Kanthawong, the head coach of the Wild Boars team, said the four received official Thai ID cards along with another teammate who had not been in the cave but also applied for citizenship. “I’m happy,” he said. “I want to say that football can elevate the lives of kids whose families may not be in the best position.” “If they have Thai citizenship, in the future, if they don’t want to play football they can take exams to become public officials or find good work that is related to their field of studies,” he said. Mr Nopparat said he submitted documentation on Wednesday to help apply for citizenship for seven other Wild Boar players who are stateless.